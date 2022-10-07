The hosts of PIE Channel's new programs

MANILA – Elmo Magalona and Vivoree Esclito are both grateful that their tandem works as they work together for the first time on PIE Channel’s Pie Night Long (PNL) program block.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Thursday, Magalona said he and Esclito have more things in common that they were able to gel instantly.

“Masaya nga ako na I got to work with Vivoree kasi before, nakasama ko siya sa acting workshops. For me naman, very supportive 'yung fans ko. Nowadays naman, they are very welcoming naman of any partner na makasama ko. Since we both love music ni Vivoree, we work very easily dito sa PNL sessions,” he said.

As for Esclito, she takes comfort that “there's nothing challenging” in their partnership.

“Tama naman na our fans are very supportive of us. With Elmo naman kasi, they know na musically inclined din siya so talagang nagwo-work 'yung tandem namin kasi we both love our music nga. Very supportive talaga sila so there’s nothing challenging sa tandem namin,” she explained.

Magalona said PNL is his first venture into hosting and he would like to learn the ropes and make the most out of this new opportunity.

“Sa lahat po dito, feeling ko ako 'yung pinaka-inexperienced. I wanted to take on this experience talaga para makita 'yung different side ko naman. Ang ganda po nung experience sa PNL dahil nakakausap ko ang iba’t ibang creative minds when it comes to music,” he said.

On what he expects out of this new venture, Magalona said: “This is my first time to be on the other side of the spectrum since mas sanay nga ako na nagpe-perform, as acting as the character. This time, I am the one asking our musical guests kung how they work on their craft. Since PIE din is an interactive channel na nakaka-engage namin kaagad ang mga katropie, nagugustuhan ko rin 'yung pwedeng mag-react kaagad 'yung mga viewers sa mga naririnig nilang songs.”

As for Esclito, she said: “Sa akin naman, I came from 'PBB' so hindi ako madaldal talaga at all. Quiet lang ako pero dito sa Pie Night Long sessions, I am able to express myself more and mas nasho-showcase din 'yung love and appreciation namin for music. First love ko talaga is singing pero I didn’t have the platform or the chance to showcase it to the whole world. Dito kasi, may mga performances kami ni Elmo so I had the chance also to show the world na I can sing.”

Magalona and Esclito will accompany viewers in Pie Night Long from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Sunday.

Aside from the two, viewers can also bond with the “brunchkada” of Gretchen Fullido, Abby Trinidad, Frances Cabatuando, Mayor TV, Tristan Ramirez from Monday to Saturday; and Madam Inutz, Migs Bustos, and Nicole Cordovez on Sunday in "Brgy. Piesilog."

From 10 a.m. to 12 noon for the whole week, they aim to give public service by sharing relevant and practical information.



Meanwhile, from Monday to Saturday, viewers can watch “Eto Na Nga,” which features important public service announcements from government agencies, NGOs, and advocacy groups.

Practical life hacks are also featured in “Life Guro,” while viewers who are facing dilemmas can seek advice from a life coach in “Sumpungan HQ.”



On Sundays, "Brgy. Piesilog" puts the spotlight on different kinds of micro, small, and medium enterprises in “Pasok Mga Suki” and offers free on-air consultations with guest physicians on top of discussing different health concerns in “Dr. Care.”



PIEBORITO (Monday to Sunday, 12nn - 4pm)

During noontime, Janine Berdin and Raco Ruiz will join viewers in Pieborito to introduce the hottest music videos in “Playlist Natin!” Viewers can also catch the behind-the-scenes funny bonding moments of the PIE jocks in “PIE Extra Slice” or revisit the ‘kilig’ in the reruns of “On The Wings of Love” and “Iba: Long Cut.”

PIE NIGHT LONG (Monday to Sunday, 8pm - 11pm)

By night time, Aaron Maniego, Karen Bordador, Renee Dominique (Monday to Friday), Magalona, and Esclito (Sunday) will accompany viewers in Pie Night Long.

In “How to B U?” Pie Night Long jocks will get to live the life of different workers, while “Moment Mo” features people from different walks of life and their interesting stories.



Those seeking love and life advice can get help from Karen Bordador in “Tender Love & Karen,” while viewers who want to be in the loop of the latest controversial issues can watch “UZI.”

By Sunday, Pie Night Long transforms into a virtual weekend music fest with “Pie Night Long Sessions,” an evening music and talk show with performances from the jocks and various musical guests.