Dawn Chang introduces boyfriend to the public

MANILA – Actress Dawn Chang has finally revealed her new boyfriend in a social media post.

Chang released on Thursday a snap with her boyfriend Ralph Calinisan, a practicing lawyer, to greet him on his birthday.

“Para sa napaka espesyal na tao sa buhay ko. Maligayang kaarawan sa iyo. May God continue to protect and guide you dahil napakabuti ng puso mo. Kasama mo ako sa kahit na anong laban. Mahal kita,” Chang assured him in the caption.

Chang is currently part of ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” starring Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.

Chang rose to fame during her stint in “Pinoy Big Brother” and as a member of GirlTrends on “It’s Showtime.” She was previously in a relationship with actor Justin Cuyugan.



