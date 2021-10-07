Why Nadine Samonte posed with syringes in maternity shoot

MANILA – Unlike other maternity shoots, Nadine Samonte decided that her pictorial for her third pregnancy would remind her of the difficult journey.

Samonte explained this on social media as she shared two new photos showing her surrounded by all the syringes she used while waiting for the arrival of her third baby.

“I chose to have a pictorial like this why? Because lahat ng injections, bills, reseta, gamot lahat ng nakapaligid sa akin is the reality of having APAS and PCOS,” she said.

“I love being pregnant kahit mahirap kasi blessing ni Lord ito and I'll be forever grateful na biniyayaan pa kami ng isa pa. Thank you Lord,” she added.

The actress has been open about how she is battling polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels, as well as antiphospholipid syndrome (APAS), an immune system disorder that may cause pregnancy complications.

According to Samonte, she does not care if other people would comment on her weight gain, saying this is normal for women when they are pregnant.

“I know after posting this madaming comments na negatve na sasabihin ang taba-taba ko na... Well that's normal and lumalaki talaga ang ibang mommies tuwing nabubuntis. All I can say is I don't care,” she said.

If there is one thing she’s learned, Samonte said it’s learning how not to be affected by everything that other people say.

“Ang dami kong pinagdaanan sa pagbubuntis ko and lahat ng ito super worth it. Madami gusto magkaanak at isa ako sa pinagpala kaya iniingtan ko ito. Sa mga gusto magkaanak 'wag kayo mawalan ng pag-asa because ibibgay ni Lord sa tamang panahon,” she said.

It was in June when Samonte announced that she and her husband Richard Chua are expecting their third child.

Samonte, a "Starstruck" graduate, was briefly a Kapamilya in 2014, when she clinched back-to-back roles in "Maalala Mo Kaya" and the primetime series "Hawak Kamay.”