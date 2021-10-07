Watch more on iWantTFC

“Mabuting tao na may kwalipikasyon.” These, for veteran TV host and advocate Boy Abunda, are the qualities that would determine his vote for president in the 2022 elections.

Abunda lamented what he described as the “insane” qualifications set by the Philippine Constitution for presidential aspirants, pointing out that their educational attainment, competence, and track record are not taken into consideration.

“In these very hard times, we need people who are qualified, who have the wherewithal to manage this country and its problems,” Abunda said, mentioning a range of issues that have also been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Abunda did not mention specifically which aspiring president he is now leaning towards, as he has yet to dissect their respective platforms to address the pandemic.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Abunda also revealed he had been invited by two groups to be part of its senatorial slate, and some party-lists to be their nominee. He declined them all, saying simply he was not ready, and, “It’s not the time.”