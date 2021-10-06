‘Marry Me’: Janine, Paulo spark kilig in pivotal episode

Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino shared their first kiss in “Marry Me, Marry You” in a pivotal episode of the primetime series on Tuesday.

In the episode titled “Destiny,” Camille (Gutierrez) and Andrei (Avelino) found out that they had met as children.

Camille recalled once saving a boy from drowning, while Andrei recounted he, as a child, had almost drowned but was saved by a girl.

With their details of both the time and place matching, Camille and Andrei confirmed that they had indeed crossed paths before.

“I never thought that I would get to thank that little girl, so thank you, Camille. You saved my life not just once, but twice,” Andrei said, referring to Camille pulling him from the edge of a building on a drunken night.

The discovery led to their first kiss, in the clearest acknowledgment of their growing feelings for each other.

Yet to be revealed to them both is that Andrei is the son of Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache), the adoptive mother of Camille.

Elvie had given up custody of Andrei to his father, Emilio (Edu Manzano), for reasons yet to be discussed in the series.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and releases two-day advance episodes on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.