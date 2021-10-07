Direk Mae Cruz Alviar with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Handout

MANILA – Director Mae Cruz Alviar promises entertainment and inspiration to viewers as she reunites with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla to helm their comeback project “2 Good 2 Be True.”

During the series’ cast reveal, Alviar vowed to do their best “to offer a project that will give people a breather from what they are going through right now.”

“This is our mission. This is our vision. And this is what we will aim to do," she said.

Alviar previously worked with Padilla and Bernardo on the blockbuster films "Crazy Beautiful You" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."

“2 Good 2 Be True” will begin taping this October and it will be produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment’s RGE Unit, which is the same team behind "Bagong Umaga," "Ipaglaban Mo," "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit, and "Pamilya Ko."

"I promise we will take care of all of you. For us, whether ang reason na ito ay for work or out of gusto natin maka-entertain, we are all in this together," she told her cast, assuring them that safety will be their top priority.

Among the veteran stars in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast. Their characters were not yet detailed.

The series’ story, as well as its target premiere date, also remain under wraps.