'Hello World' hosts Andre Brouillette, Fumiya Sankai and Gabby Sarmiento

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Fumiya Sankai, Andre Brouillette and Gabby Sarmiento reunite virtually as hosts of "Hello World," one of the newest shows on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

In "Hello World," Brouillette, Sankai, and Sarmiento will take viewers along with them on food trips and walking tours and recommend fun experiences to try in their respective home countries – the USA, Japan, and Italy.

"We want to welcome you to a new show called 'Hello World.' Where you guys can still be sitting at home and we bring the world to you. It's going to be a fun show coming out and a lot of iconic locations will be shown to you guys, Italy, Japa and here in America as well," Brouillette, who currently lives in California, said on Star Magic's "Inside News."

"If you watch 'Hello World' you will see things about Japan, Italy, US and more, more. Kahit you are inside the bahay you can go around the world," said Sankai, who lives in Japan.

Asked of why he accepted the project, Sankai said: "I am Hapon di ba and I went to the Philippines and the Philippines is a very beautiful country. I learned about Philippines culture in the Philippines. Now, I want to do baligtarin. I want to tell Japanese culture, food."

Sarmiento, meanwhile, is hoping that Filipinos will learn new things from "Hello World."

"Sana ma-enjoy niyo and sana marami kayong matutunan and sana maraming moments kayong makaka-relate. Sana makasama namin kayo even if you are at home, " said Sarmiento, who added that it's a pleasure for him to virtually tour Filipinos to dream destinations like Rome.

ITe first episode of "Hello World" will be available on Thursday, October 7 ,at 5 p.m. on Star Magic and ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.