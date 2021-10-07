Axel Torres releases cryptic post about his ‘ex’

Photos from Axel Torres' Instagram account

After his ex-girlfriend AJ Raval admitted that actor Aljur Abrenica is courting her, Axel Torres penned a loaded statement about a past relationship which appeared to be referring to the young actress.

Without mentioning names, Torres said on Instagram that his ex-girlfriend is “hooking up” with another guy.

“Right now, I’m standing here with nobody to love and my ex is probably out having fun, hooking up with the person that she told me not to worry about. But it’s alright,” he said.

He also posted a series of photos covering Raval’s face and added the hit song of Olivia Rodrigo “Traitor” as background music.

Raval, in August, revealed that she parted ways with Torres because of her sexy roles in several projects.

“To be honest po, marami po kaming problema sa career namin kaya nag-end po ng maaga 'yung relationship namin,” she said.

"Hindi po ako magsisinungaling. 'Yun po ang pinaka-reason. Gusto ko pong ipagpatuloy ang karera ko. Gusto ko pong sumugal sa karera ko kaysa sa love life," Raval added.

Just this week, Raval confirmed that her "Nerisa" co-star Abrenica is courting her.

"Hindi ako magpapakaipokrita. 'Di na ako magsisinungaling, 'di na ako magde-deny, kasi mukha lang kaming tanga kapag nag-deny kami. Well, totoo naman na nag-uusap kami," Raval said in an interview with Pep.

She also confirmed that Abrenica is the actor she was referring to as her suitor in a vlog she did with Donnaylyn Bartolome.

"Nag-uusap kami. We understand each other. We care for each other. Pero wala pa kami sa point na may relasyon kami. Parang getting to know," Raval said.

Last July, action star Robin Padilla confirmed that his daughter Kylie and Abrenica have separated in a vlog of talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz. Robin also revealed that a third party was involved in the separation.

Last week, amid issues linking her estranged husband to other women, Padilla in a Twitter post said she and Abrenica have agreed to date other people.

Abrenica and Padilla got married in December 2018, and have 2 sons Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

