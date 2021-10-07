MANILA -- Angel Locsin's family is finally done with quarantine, and the actress prepared an intimate thanksgiving dinner at home to celebrate their milestone.

The Kapamilya star opted to have "vitamin C" as the theme of their celebration given the COVID-19 pandemic, as seen in her recent Instagram post.

"Grateful for everyone and everything in my life today. One day, this pandemic will be over," she said.

Locsin hosted the thanksgiving dinner with help from different suppliers.

Oranges and plants served as centerpieces in keeping with the vitamin C theme, adding a pop of color to the dining table.

Neon lights bearing the words "Better Together" can also be seen in the background, with the home celebration also including a buffet spread and a sorbetes cart with orange accents.

Check out photos from Locsin's thanksgiving dinner for her family below: