What to expect from 'It’s Showtime' when it returns to free TV

MANILA -- Ahead of the much-anticipated live telecast of "It’s Showtime" this Saturday, October 10, to celebrate its return to free television via A2Z Channel 11, the production and creative staff of the noontime show has released some teasers of the special episode.

Barring revisions, this includes a grand opening number highlighted by the performances of Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario and Kim Chiu of the pop hits “Dynamite” and “Unstoppable.” Karylle will perform “Goodtime,” Jugs and Teddy will collaborate on “Electric Dreams,” while Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez and Jackque Gonzaga will execute a special dance number. The glittery production will also feature the all-star "It’s Showtime" cast singing “Ang Buhay ay Gulong, Umiikot Lang.”

Along with the awaited showdown of finalists for the weekly finals of Tawag ng Tanghalan, surprise guest stars will also be lined up for other "It’s Showtime" game show segments.

“Maraming pasabog talaga,” an "It’s Showtime" production insider told ABS-CBN News.

“Better days,” Vice Ganda, who co-hosts “It’s Showtime,” posted on his social media account. The comedian also used similar words as he teased the return to free TV in an earlier episode of the noontime program.

“Thank you, Lord,” wrote Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado on their Instagram accounts. Their teleserye “Ang Iyo ay Akin” will air new episodes on Channel 11 starting Monday after a marathon airing of past episodes this weekend.

Angel Locsin, Regine Velasquez, Judy Ann Santos , John Arcilla and other Kapamilya stars also welcomed the transition in their social media accounts.

Santos simply wrote, “On a happy note,” with the hashtags #grateful and #kapamilya. Her ABS-CBN inspirational program “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” will also soon air on A2Z as well as Locsin’s “Iba 'Yan" and other select Kapamilya programs.

The free-TV comeback of some Kapamilya programs comes five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May, due to the non-renewal of its franchise by the Duterte administration.

Meanwhile, House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate and Laguna representative Sol Aragones, two of 11 lawmakers who voted for the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, welcomed the return to free TV of "It’s Showtime" and other ABS-CBN programs as well as Knowledge Channel shows on the rebranded A2Z channel 11.

“Malaking tulong ang mga educational show sa pag-aaral ng mga bata na mapapanood na muli sa free TV sa Channel 11. Makakatulong din ang mga public service show ng ABS-CBN na ipapalabas sa Channel 11 sa panahon ngayon ng pandemya, “ Aragones told ABS-CBN News.

Zarate also lauded the return of educational shows on free television.

This is a good start, Zarate said, especially since the airing of Knowledge Channel on A2Z will help students who are having difficulty with their online and even blended classes.