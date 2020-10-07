Sandara asked for Tagalog songs to cover, and the suggestions are hilarious

MANILA — Prior to her rise as a K-pop superstar, Sandara Park was local showbiz’s “Pambansang Krung-Krung” not only with hit TV and film projects, but a once-ubiquitous novelty song to her name.

Sixteen years since the release of that Pinoy dance hit, “In Our Out,” Park appeared to be itching to perform a Tagalog song again, as she asked her followers Wednesday for suggestions.

On Twitter, she wrote: “Ano kaya bagay sakin na tagalog song?! If gagawa ako ng cover song sa Dara tv?! Suggestion pls~”

Park, who was referring to her YouTube vlog, was soon flooded with answers both serious and in jest. As expected, many suggested she record an updated version of “In Our Out,” while others’ playful requests included the viral hit “Kabet.”

“Kabet” by Gagong Rapper is the origin of the dance meme with the lyrics, “It really hurts,” popularized by Mimiyuuuh.

Tell Me Where It Hurts tapos i-mashup mo na sa It Hurts. Let's go!!! — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) October 7, 2020

I remake mo yung In Or Out parang si Christina Aguilera ni-remake yung Reflection. — Erwin ᜁᜇ᜔ᜏᜒᜈ᜔ (@erwinaurella) October 7, 2020

CHECK THIS OUT HUHU KLWKN BY MUSIC HERO pic.twitter.com/F55IWHhsI3 — . (@parksxndxrx) October 7, 2020

Dara, pls. sing Hanggang sa Huli by SB19 pls. 🙏



Pero if you want jolly songs para happy, Wag Mong Ikunot Ang Iyong Noo, Alab at Go Up by @SB19Official 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AAg754Pygt — 🍂SB19 Hanggang Sa Huli💙{🅷🅷🅲m} (@cherbell25) October 7, 2020

Pag-ibig Fortune cookie miss dara pic.twitter.com/bt3VoShwM3 — Kirin⁴⁸ #CenterFlight (@Tamago_Wa_Kirei) October 7, 2020

Over the years and amid her international fame, Park has shared her fondness for the Philippines through social media updates and even local guest appearances.

She last performed in the country as a judge on the ABS-CBN talent search “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” in 2016.