‘Paalam at salamat’: Cinema Centenario to close permanently due to pandemic

Cinema Centenario first opened its doors in 2017. FILE/Cinema Centenario

MANILA — Cinema Centenario, the well-loved Quezon City venue, announced Wednesday its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group behind Cinema Centenario, which first opened in 2017, shared the sad news through a Facebook post recounting an elderly couple finding a “home” at the venue on its first week of operations.

“Nagbabago ang panahon at may mga pagkakataong hindi natin inaasahang darating,” it said, referring to the pandemic which has forced shut cinemas and other venues for public gatherings.

“After more than 200 days ng aming pagsasara buhat ng pandemic, nais naming magpaalam dahil tuluyan na naming isasara ang pinto ng ating Tahanan sa Maginhawa.”

A significant factor in the decision was the sustainability of the business, in light of the “new normal” brought about by the global health crisis, the group explained.

“Hindi ito naging madali para sa amin. Malaking factor sa aming desisyon ang safety and sustainability, kahit payagan pang magbukas ang mga sinehan, it won't work sa aming kinalalagyan,” the group said.

“Hindi biro ang safety concerns na hatid ng pandemyang ito kaya umabot kami sa desisyong ito. Manatili po sana tayong ligtas at healthy sa lahat ng pagkataon.”

Cinema Centenario then asked for support as it makes steps to “Moov” forward, referring to its digital venue for film screenings.

“Taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat mga kapitbahay; sa aming mga partner organizations, filmmakers, at sa komunidad ng mga mangingibig ng pelikula na nabuo sa apat na sulok ng ating munting Tahanan.”