‘Kitakits, Kapamilya!’ Angel, Vice Ganda, Regine, Judy Ann react to A2Z reveal

Regine Velasquez, Judy Ann Santos, Angel Locsin, and Vice Ganda. Instagram: @officialjudayph, FILE: ABS-CBN.com

MANILA — Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, and Judy Ann Santos were among the ABS-CBN personalities who look forward to welcoming Kapamilya viewers to free TV anew, with the announcement of the network’s blocktime agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe, will be the new home of some Kapamilya programs starting October 10.

In their respective social media posts, the ABS-CBN stars shared the network statement announcing the partnership with Zoe.

“You will see us on free TV again,” Velasquez, a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” wrote. “God is so good.”

Her fellow performers in the Sunday concert program — her husband Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, and Martin Nievera — also expressed their excitement in their own posts.

Locsin, host of the public service program “Iba ‘Yan,” meanwhile said: “Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!”

“Better days,” Vice Ganda, who co-hosts “It’s Showtime,” said. Prior, the comedy superstar used similar words as he teased the move in an episode of the noontime program.

Santos simply wrote, “On a happy note,” with the hashtags #grateful and #kapamilya. The teleserye icon currently hosts the ABS-CBN inspirational program “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.”

The free-TV comeback of some Kapamilya programs comes five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May, due to the non-renewal of its franchise by the Duterte administration.

The subsequent denial of its franchise renewal application by the House of Representatives in July meant ABS-CBN, the network, could no longer return to air on free television.

In the past months, ABS-CBN has instead been airing its programs via cable on Kapamilya Channel, and via free streaming on Kapamilya Online Live.

Aside from the blocktime agreement with ABS-CBN, the revamped programming of A2Z will also include shows from Christian Broadcasting Network, Knowledge Channel, and Light TV.

The new A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. was founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva.