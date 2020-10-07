Judy Ann and Ryan Agoncillo' son Lucho turns 10

MANILA -- Juan Luis Agoncillo, better known as Lucho, the son of celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, October 7.

On Instagram, Santos shared her birthday message for her "lovely, sweet, loving boy," who turned 10.

"10 already!!??? Why!!?? How!?? Ganun-ganun lang!?? My love, no matter how old you are or how big you get, you will always be mommy and daddy’s buching. Wherever you are, whatever you want to be, we will always be here to guide, support and cheer you. Rain or shine, with or without virus, we promise to be there for you. Stay humble, sweet, kind hearted, patient and smart. You’ll go a long way my love. I love you with all my heart... and all my life," Santos wrote in the caption.

For his part, Agoncillo posted photos of his wife with Lucho and their two daughters Yohan and Luna.

"Ten," Agoncillo simply wrote in the caption.

Currently, Santos hosts the ABS-CBN inspirational program “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.”