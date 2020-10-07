Erich Gonzales topbills new ABS-CBN series 'La Vida Lena'

MANILA -- Actress Erich Gonzales is set to topbill a new ABS-CBN series entitled "La Vida Lena."



The Kapamilya actress shared the good news to her fans and followers on Wednesday afternoon, October 7, as she posted a poster of the new show under Dreamscape Entertainment.

She also tagged ABS-CBN directors Jojo Saguin and Jerry Sineneng.

In its official Instagram account, Dreamscape confirmed the return of Gonzales to TV drama.

"The ultimate Erich Gonzales comeback! #LaVidaLena SOON on ABS-CBN," the caption read.

Joining Gonzales in the project are Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera and Kit Thompson.

Last year, Gonzales made headlines when she resigned from Dreamscape's "Love Thy Woman" citing"creative differences."

Actress Yam Concepcion eventually took her role.

Gonzales started her career in show business in 2005 when she joined ABS-CBN's reality talent search Star Circle National Teen Quest.

She appeared in many ABS-CBN shows, but her biggest break came in 2009 when she was given the lead role in "Katorse." After "Katorse," she played the president's daughter in "Tanging Yaman."

In 2010, Gonzales starred in "I Do," her first mainstream film under Star Cinema.

Last month, Gonzales released the first episode of her digital series with long-time on screen partner ands good friend, actor Enchong Dee.

