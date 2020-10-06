‘Bad parents because we broke up?’: Buboy Villar’s ex-girlfriend reacts to criticisms of split

Angillyn Gorens, the ex-girlfriend of actor Buboy Villar, has cried foul over accusations that they are automatically "bad parents" based off their decision to break up. Social media pages of Gorens and Villar

MANILA — They may have broken up, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re “bad parents,” at least according to Angillyn Gorens, the ex-girlfriend of actor Buboy Villar.

Gorens, who has two children with Villar, said that the criticisms claiming that they’re being irresponsible to their kids by splitting up “makes zero sense.”

She wrote this in a Facebook post this Tuesday, wherein she lashed out against the negative comments she has been receiving about her break up with Villar.

“People be saying me and Buboy are bad parents because we broke up? Really guys???? That makes zero sense!” she claimed.

It followed another post of hers, which was about how her idea of being responsible parents include financial support, and giving their kids love and attention.

Gorens and Villar revealed their decision to end their four-year relationship to Pep on Monday.

Gorens, who is already in the US, said that she and her former boyfriend have already agreed on a co-parenting set up and are hoping to make it work.

Their two children are currently staying with Gorens’ parents.

Villar and Gorens started dating in 2016. In an interview that same year, Villar, best known for his portrayal of a young Manny Pacquiao in the acclaimed film “Kid Kulafu,” said that he had planned on marrying Gorens.

They welcomed their first child in September 2017.