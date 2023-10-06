WATCH: KZ Tandingan enjoys busking in Sydney

Before taking the stage for the 1MX Sydney Music Festival, OPM singer KZ Tandingan enjoyed her time busking on the streets of Sydney, Australia.



A video of Tandingan 's performance on George Street was shared on social media by her management company Cornertone Entertainment on Thursday.

In the video, Tandingan can be seen singing her hit "Labo."

"Imagine casually walking down a street in Sydney and seeing the one and only KZ jamming it out with a busker," the caption read.

Tandingan is one of the artists who will headline the 1MX Sydney Music Festival on October 8 at the Hordern Pavilion.

Aside from Tandingan, Maymay Entrata, BINI and Ben&Ben are also set to perform at the music festival.

