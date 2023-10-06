Rox Santos gears up for 15th anniversary concert

MANILA -- Songwriter, composer, producer and hitmaker Rox Santos is set to celebrate his 15th anniversary in music industry with a concert.

"Rox Santos: 15th Anniversary Concert" will happen on November 10, 8 p.m., at the Music Museum.

On Instagram, Santos, the label head of StarPop under ABS-CBN Music, promoted the upcoming musical event as he shared the show's poster.

Santos is known for producing or writing songs for stars like Enchong Dee, Kim Chiu and Daniel Padilla.

Santos is behind Padilla's album "DJP" and Maymay Entrata's album “MPowered” which features the hit track "Amakabogera." He was also part of Belle Mariano's album "Daylight."

Santos also co-wrote songs like Vice Ganda's "Wag Kang Pabebe," "Boom Panes" and "Corona Ba-Bye Na."

