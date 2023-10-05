Nova Villa grateful for ABS-CBN comeback with 'Can't Buy Me Love'

Nova Villa. Photo from Star Creatives' X account.

MANILA — Veteran actress Nova Villa expressed gratitude in her return to ABS-CBN with "Can't Buy Me Love" as the grandmother of Donny Pangilinan's character, Bingo.

In a press conference, Villa shared how long she has been with the Kapamilya network and hopes to give justice to her character, Nene.

"I'm very happy to be back at ABS-CBN, talaga po, iba 'yung feeling kasi 36 years ako sa ABS-CBN when I transferred to other stations and then andito po akong muli and napakaganda ng role na ibinigay nila sa akin," Villa said.

"I'm trying my best talaga na magampanan ko nang mahusay and napakaganda po ng role na 'yun sapagkat mga bida po ang kasama ko at ako ang kanilang lola. A typical Filipino lola na nagmamahal sa kanyang mga apo," she added.

Villa will be playing the role of Nene, Bingo's grandmother, who struggles with her eyesight.

Bingo will find ways in order to cure her grandmother but he will be facing a few roadblocks along the way.

Villa last appeared in ABS-CBN for a TV show "Kokey @ Ako" as Sor Aida Sanchez.

RELATED VIDEO: