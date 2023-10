Watch more News on iWantTFC

KZ Tandingan and Maymay Entrata surprised Sydney-based Filipinos with a public performance of their hits on Friday, October 6, ahead of their concert in the Australian city.

The Kapamilya artists went busking on George Street, singing "Labo" and "Amakabogera," respectively.

Both Tandingan and Entrata are lined up to perform at the 1MX Sydney Music Festival 2023 on October 8 at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney.

(Video from TFC News)