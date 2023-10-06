Photo from TFC News

Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo is enjoying her time in Los Angeles, California as she and co-star Dolly de Leon continue the promotions of their movie “A Very Good Girl.”

On her second day in LA, Bernardo attended several interviews, suggesting the strong support of the Filipino community for her and for the movie.

The ABS-CBN star said she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the warm welcome they received since arriving yesterday in the US.

“I’m pretty overwhelmed sa lahat ng nangyayari kasi kanina first time ko na-experience all the junket interviews. It’s a good kind of surprise kasi ramdam na ramdam mo 'yung support ng Filipino community dito. Salamat po,” she said.

In fact, she thought that their promotiona; events would be more intimate so she was surprised to see several supporters in the venue.

“Thank you so much for being here. Akala ko intimate 'yung event and then nakita ko sa Twitter, whoa ang dami pala ng tao. Thank you so much. Salamat po sa lahat ng nagpapakita ng ‘A Very Good Girl.’ Grabe 'yung pag-welcome sa 'kin,” Bernardo continued.

Veteran actress De Leon echoed her co-star’s sentiments as she expressed her gratitude for the Filipinos in California.

“Thank you everyone for being here. It’s so nice to see such warm, friendly, happy, and loving faces. Thank you so much. Thank you for the warm welcome here in L.A. Thank you for supporting ‘A Very Good Girl.’”

Earlier, Star Cinema announced that "A Very Good Girl" has crossed the P75-million mark in the box office.

"We feel your undying Philo-menal support for #AVeryGoodGirl. The movie has reached over ₱75 M as of October 6, 12 NN You do not want to miss the Philippines’ biggest and most talked about movie of 2023! Experience the new era of Star Cinema with your kapamilya and barkada!" the caption read.

“A Very Good Girl" is now showing in over 250 Philippine theaters and globally.

"A Very Good Girl" also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

