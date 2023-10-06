MANILA – Kapamilya actress Julia Montes admitted that there are huge expectations for her upcoming movie with Alden Richards, “Five Breakups and a Romance,” given the success of the actor's previous movie with Kathryn Benardo.

The 2019 Hong Kong-set movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye” starring Richards and Bernardo is currently the highest grossing Filipino film of all time.

“Siguro po pressure siya in the sense of dahil ang paningin ng tao after nila Kathryn, kami po. But ako kasi mas proud po ako e. Dun ako tumitingin kasi si Kathryn 'yun e,” Montes told Boy Abunda in an interview.

According to the actress, she considers herself a big sister to Bernardo. In fact, Montes was present during the premier night of Bernardo’s latest film “A Very Good Girl” with Dolly de Leon.

“So parang imbes na tignan ko siya as napre-pressure lang, I’m proud na si Kathryn 'yung nandun. And kung ible-bless kami with this film, bakit hindi? We're happy. And Kathryn is very supportive,” Montes said.

Montes also shared in the interview that they kept calling themselves as the original love team onscreen and that they both wish to work with each other again.

“Parang natataon nga po na lagi kami 'yung nadidikit pero happy kami kasi ang lagi naming biro sa isa't isa, tayo ang original love team. Nami-miss na natin ang isa't isa, kailan tayo gagawa, may ganun po kami and our bond is really special,” Montes said.

“Bago pa nabuo ang mga love team-love team, kami na ang original love team. At 'yun ang love team na hindi matitibag sa 'ming dalawa.”

Montes and Bernardo have worked together during the early part of their careers, including the remake of the series “Mara Clara” and the movie “Way Back Home.”



