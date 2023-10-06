Coco Martin and Julia Montes at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023. Nice Print

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes opted not to directly answer the question if she is now engaged or married to Kapamilya superstar Coco Martin.

In an interview with veteran TV host Boy Abunda, Montes was game in answering several questions about Martin.

But when asked if she and Martin are engaged or if she and action star have already tied the knot, Montes replied: "Siguro po let's cross the bridge when we get there. 'Yun lang, pwede ba 'yon? Okay na po 'yon, please."

Pressed if she is now happy, Montes answered: "Very happy."

In the interview, Montes said she considers Martin as her life's "knight in shining armor."



She also revealed that Martin is more "malambing" than her.



Asked if she already found her The One," the actress said: "Opo."



Last Saturday, Montes and Martin held hands as they walked the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball 2023.

It was only in May when Martin confirmed that they are in a 12-year relationship much to the delight of their fans who had long been waiting for the announcement.

Montes cited their faith as an important part of their relationship.

Currently, Martin is busy with the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," while Montes is promoting her movie with Alden Richards "Five Breakups and a Romance."

