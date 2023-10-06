MANILA – Cesar Montano expressed his happiness when the actor was asked about his renewed relationship with his daughters with ex-wife Sunshine Cruz.

“I feel very peaceful with everything around me. Every morning when you wake up, nararamdaman mo na yung kapayapaan. Ang sarap nung kasama mo na sila, kaakbay ko na sila sa mall, sa restaurant everywhere,” Montano said.

Montano said they always keep in touch via text messages since his daughters are very busy, especially Angelina who juggles her time with school and showbiz commitments.

After years of holding a government position, the actor is keen on making a showbiz comeback. In fact, he just finished two films -- “Blood Brothers” and “Selda Tres.”

He is joined by Victor Neri in “Blood Brothers” and JM de Guzman in “Selda Tres,” whom he described as a very good-natured man.

Montano is keeping his fingers crossed for “Blood Brothers” to make the cut for this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Talks about a “Muro Ami” remake are also making rounds. Montano starred in this movie back in 2000, directed by the late great Marilou Diaz Abaya.

Montano said that is still being planned but if ever it will push through, he hinted it's going to be a fishermen “fishing for souls.”

Montano led the tee-off at Valley Golf and Country Club Friday morning together with other celebrity golfers such as Emilio Garcia, Tonton Gutierrez, Bearwin Meily, Gary Lim, among others.

The golf tournament is for the benefit of Childhaus, Heart Matters and L.E.T.S Read (Learning English Through Stories) foundations.



