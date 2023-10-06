'A Very Good Girl' earns over P75 million

MANILA -- Star Cinema's movie "A Very Good Girl" starring Asia's Superstar Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon has earned over P75 million since it opened last September 27.

ABS-CBN's movie outfit shared the good news through a social media post on Friday afternoon.

"We feel your undying Philo-menal support for #AVeryGoodGirl. The movie has reached over ₱75 M as of October 6, 12 NN You do not want to miss the Philippines’ biggest and most talked about movie of 2023! Experience the new era of Star Cinema with your kapamilya and barkada!" the caption read.

“A Very Good Girl" is now showing in over 250 Philippine theaters.

"A Very Good Girl" is also being screened globally.

After its Hollywood premiere last October 4, the film will be shown in US cinemas starting October 6.



"A Very Good Girl" also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

