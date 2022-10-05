Notwithstanding losing sleep, Angelica Panganiban and her partner Gregg Homan appear to be relishing being first-time parents, going by snaps of their “shifting duty” to attend to their newborn.

Instagram: @iamangelicap

On Instagram on Wednesday, the actress posted photos of her nursing Amila, nicknamed “Bean.”

“Shift na ni mommy,” Panganiban wrote in Instagram Stories. “Malumanay naman kaming mag-ina kapag ‘di kami nagkakasakitan sa padede. We miss you daddy @gregg_homan”.

Instagram: @iamangelicap

In Panganiban’s subsequent update, Homan is seen napping while cradling Amila, apparently after arriving home.

“Sabi naman ni @gregg_homan na-miss niya rin ako today. So okay lang talaga ako,” she captioned the photo, with a laughing emoji.

Instagram: @iamangelicap

The couple did get to have time for each other, as seen in a third photo where they are seen in cuddling. “Eto na, mommy naman,” Panganiban wrote.

Panganiban, who gave birth to Amila on September 20, has notably yet to show her daughter’s face despite frequent updates about being a first-time mother.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



