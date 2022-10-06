Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins at 48

Hollywood actress Hillary Swank announced on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that she is pregnant.

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” Swank said.

“I’m going to be a mom, and not just of one but of two. I can’t believe it,” the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress added.

Swank said she is far enough along her pregnancy that she can finally share the news to the world.

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” she gushed.

Swank is married to Philip Schneider. They tied the knot in August 2018.