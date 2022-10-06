MANILA – Doug Kramer penned a sweet message for his daughter Scarlett after she bagged a silver medal in her first face-to-face taekwondo tournament.

“So, so proud of our baby doll, Scarlett! This is your first face to face taekwondo sparring tournament, and you got your much deserved silver medal,” he said on Instagram.

Kramer said he knows how much Scarlett struggled with self-confidence and even doubted if taekwondo is the sport for her.

Sharing some words of encouragement for his daughter, Kramer told Scarlett: “Keep your eagerness to improve, and learn from your mistakes. But just like everything in life, nothing really comes easy and you have to put work into it. And, when you love it, it's worth all the tears, challenges, and all the work you put in. All because you didn't give up!”

“It was tough to watch you fall down and get hit, but every time you got up and pressed forward! There is still a lot to learn and we promise you, we will always be here to cheer you on and support you and remind you to never give up,” he added.

Aside from her dad, Scarlett’s elder sister Kendra also congratulated her for winning a silver medal.

“So proud of you Scarlett! You deserve it! You worked so hard for it,” she said.

Related video: