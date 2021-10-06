Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for Geneva Cruz's latest single "Sinungaling" was released on Wednesday on Curve Entertainment's YouTube page.

The track is also now available on various music streaming services.

The video is directed by fellow Smokey Mountain member Jeffrey Hidalgo. Dustin Uy is credited for the cinematography, while the styling was by her good friend Rachel Alejandro.

Cruz had just released her latest album "To Manila" which features tracks like "To Manila," "Kapag Ako'y Umibig,"and "Beautiful."

After years of living abroad, Cruz is back in the country for good.

She made headlines early this year as one of the 10 celebrity performers in the last season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

