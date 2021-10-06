MANILA - The five selected films for the Audience Choice Award at the Pelicula Spanish Film Festival are slated to have a free virtual screening.

The films will be available on October 10 at 6 p.m. via the festival’s platform www.pelikula.es.

The Audience Choice is an award given to the film that viewers have voted as the best of the festival, a tradition that began in 2004.

The line up includes “Fuera de Carta (Chef’s Special),” “El secreto de Sus Ojos (The Secret in their Eyes),” “Tambien La Lluvia (Even the Rain),” “Un Cuento Chino (Chinese Take-Away)” and “Campeones (Champions).”

The Pelicula Spanish Film Festival is presented by Instituto Cervantes and the Embassies of Spain in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.

For the second year in a row, the festival was held online defying the coronavirus pandemic.