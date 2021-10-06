Neil Arce reiterates wife Angel Locsin won't run in 2022 polls

MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin is not running in next year's election, her husband, film producer Neil Arce, said in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday night.

"To those who accused my wife of wanting to run this election just because she extended help to people in need, well.. she's sitting here in front of me watching TV while corrupt politicians are filing their COCs. What do you have to say for yourselves now?" Arce said.

Locsin first belied speculation that she intends to run for public office, amid her lauded efforts to bring aid to hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

"Public servant naman po kami bilang mga artista, e. I think 'yung buhay naman namin is very public. Lahat naman 'to ginagawa namin, hindi lang para sa sarili namin, kung 'di gusto namin magbigay ng entertainment sa mga tao. Pero, politics? Hindi talaga. Sobrang hindi. Wala sa utak ko 'yun," Locsin said in April.

Last September, Locsin again stated that she has no plan to join politic or to run for senator.

"Maglalagay tayo ng senador na karapat-dapat -- hindi ako," Locsin said as a reply to a message sent to her by talent manager and veteran showbiz writer Ogie Diaz for her to run as a senator.

Hailed as one of Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy, the 36-year-old actress has earned widespread praise for spearheading #UniTentWeStandPH, a fundraiser that aims to ease overcrowding at hospitals through the setup of quarantine tents for COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Health publicly acknowledged Locsin's efforts, which has also included providing temporary rooms and personal protective gears for frontline workers.

