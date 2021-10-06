Empress Schuck threw her daughter Athalia a surprise party to mark her sixth birthday.

The Equestria Girl-themed celebration was held at their residence in Zamboanga City.

“Happy 6th birthday our baby girl @bonitaathalia! Parang kaka-birthday mo lang last year,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared a series of pictures from the event.

The actress also made a vlog to document her daughter’s party.

Athalia is Schuck’s daughter with former model Vino Guingona. They got engaged during their daughter’s fifth birthday last year.

Guingona is the grandson of former Vice President Teofisto Guingona Jr. and the nephew of former senator TG Guingona.