MANILA — “Ella Arcangel,” a Filipino comic book that centers on a young mambabarang, is set to be adapted into an animated film.

“Ikinagagalak naming sabihin na magkakaroon ng pelikula na base sa tomo 2, ‘Ella Arcangel: Awit ng Pangil at Kuko,’” the team behind the comics announced on its Facebook page.

The announcement included a teaser of the film.

“Abangan si Ella, si Mimiw, at si Pangil,” it said.

The film adaptation is one of the projects that were greenlit under the Film Philippines incentives program of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

Created by Julius Villanueva, the comicbook series follows the titular character as she faces mythical monsters in Barangay Masikap.

“Awit ng Pangil at Kuko” is the second book of the series.

Originally released in 2017 by Haliya Publishing, “Ella Arcangel” is inspired by Philippine folklore and mythology, with Ella meeting many familiar figures.