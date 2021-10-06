BTS campaign with UNICEF raises $3.6 million

BTS

Global superstars BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of social media engagement for their campaign with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

First launched in 2017, the "Love Myself" movement, which aims to "end violence, abuse, and bullying, and to promote self-esteem and well-being among children and young people globally,” has spurred about 5 million tweets and more than 50 million engagements (such as likes, retweets, replies, and comments).

“When it comes to promoting self-esteem and improving mental well-being, one of the most important things you can do is just to start the conversation. The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable,” UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

Apart from mobilizing massive following of their social media accounts, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also forwarded the initiative's "positive messages of self-love and self-care" in their merchandise, official content, as well as world tours, where they even set up booths that provided information on how individuals can protect themselves and each other from violence and bullying.

“We are thankful for all the work the band has done to lead this important initiative, and for all of their support for UNICEF in the last four years,” Fore noted.

According to BTS, they launched "Love Myself" to improve and empower the lives of young people, including their own.

“During the process, we also strove to 'Love Myself' ourselves, and we as a team and as individuals grew as well. We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves," BTS said.

The group added they hope to continue to use their influence to help more individuals "find happiness and love.”

“We will be honored if all seven of us can continue this campaign to return the amazing love that we have received, and give people the strength to come closer to 'Love Myself.' We hope to keep doing what we are doing and voice what we are voicing," they said.

Earlier this year, BTS renewed their commitment to the campaign and pledged over $1 million to the cause, dedicated proceeds from "Love Myself" merchandise, and directed a portion of the "Love Yourself" album sales to UNICEF.