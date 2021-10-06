Arci Munoz receives special recognition from Philippine Air Force

MANILA – Arci Munoz proudly showed off the special recognition bestowed upon her by the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

On Instagram, Munoz shared a photo of her plaque, which was given to her for her “invaluable services rendered through active participation in the different PAF relief operations.”

“THERE IS NO LIMIT TO WHAT WE, AS WOMEN, CAN ACCOMPLISH,” Munoz wrote in the caption.

“To the @philippine_air_force thank you so much for this recognition. Truly I am blessed and it is an honor to serve,” she added.

The PAF also recognized Munoz’s contributions during the conduct of its fund-raising activity dubbed “PAF Musicale,” as well as her efforts in advocating the PAF Reservists Program “that created positive impact in our society which immensely contributed on the overall mission accomplishment of the Philippine Air Force.”

Munoz enlisted as a reservist for the Philippine Air Force in June 2020.