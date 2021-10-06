Angelu de Leon files COC for councilor in Pasig

MANILA - Actress Angelu de Leon on Wednesday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for councilor in Pasig City's 2nd district in the May 2022 elections.

The 42-year-old actress will be running under the same slate as as re-electionist mayor Vico Sotto.

Actress and TV personality Angelu De Leon files her COC for councilor in Pasig. She is running under the ticket of Mayor Vico Sotto, who is seeking reelection @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ibK8bXAbE5 — Maria Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) October 6, 2021

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, de Leon's camp said the actress "wanted to be a part of the good governance of Mayor Vico."

De Leon is known for starring in the '90s youth-oriented show “TGIS,” where her successful love team with actor Bobby Andrews started.

The actress in her campaign material used "TGIS" to state her slogan: “Tapat, Gawa, Ina, Serbisyo”.

Facebook: Angelu De Leon District 2 Pasig City

De Leon joined show business at the age of 12 when she became part of ABS-CBN's "Ang TV."

In the 1999 Metro Manila Film Festival, she won best supporting actress for her performance in “Bulaklak ng Maynila.”

Just last year, she starred in the comedy film "Pakboys Takusa."