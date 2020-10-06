YouTube FanFest to pay tribute to Lloyd Cadena, Emman Nimedez

MANILA – YouTube FanFest is set to pay tribute to the late vloggers Lloyd Cadena and Emman Nimedez.

In the opening of its Philippine segment, the festival will celebrate the legacy of the two by looking back at the ways they touched the lives of netizens and communities.

There will be a short video where some of the country’s local creators and FanFest participants such as About RAF, Fumiya Sankai, and music artists Ben&Ben and SB19 among others will share their message about Cadena and Nimedez.

They will share their most memorable moments with them as well as how they made an impact in people’s lives.

“Lloyd Cadena and Emman Nimedez will forever be remembered. They taught me that true happiness in this industry is putting the people I love and my viewers first before myself,” Raf Juane of About RAF said in a statement.

“We want to thank Emman for believing in us, especially when we were starting out and giving us a chance. Thank you Lloyd and Emman for your legacy in the YouTube community,” Ben&Ben added.

The YouTube FanFest will be streamed live on October 11 at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time) at its official YouTube channel.

Cadena, who passed away one month ago, first began his YouTube channel back in 2010.

He had more than 8 million subscribers combined over two YouTube channels, and was best known for his hilarious antics and candid vlogs about his daily life. He had more than 5 million followers on Facebook.

Nimedez, on the other hand, died last August after battling cancer, which he spoke about in a vlog last May.

Nimedez had more than 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He rose to fame back in 2017 when his parody videos, particularly of the hit K-drama series "Goblin," went viral.