WATCH: Kim Chiu catches test broadcast of A2Z, with her movie on air

MANILA — A thrilled Kim Chiu caught the test broadcast of the A2Z Channel 11 on Tuesday, coincidentally with her Star Cinema film on air — a glimpse of the blocktime agreement between ABS-CBN and Zoe Broadcasting Network scheduled to formally start Saturday.

On Twitter, Chiu shared a short clip of her television set tuned in to A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe, the name and logo of which incorporates the partnership with the Kapamilya network.

“Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo?”, Chiu’s 2013 film produced by ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema, happened to be airing when the actress switched to the channel.

While Chiu was not in view in the video, her voice was audibly excited with the development, which comes five months after ABS-CBN was forced off free television due to the non-renewal of its broadcast franchise by the Duterte administration.

“Channel 11 is now on! Starting with ‘Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo’?” Chiu tweeted with clapping emojis and heart emojis in the iconic logo colors of ABS-CBN.

Chiu, an ABS-CBN talent since 2006, has been one of the most vocal supporters of the network amid the controversy surrounding its franchise application, which was denied by the House of Representatives in July.

She is currently one of the mainstays of ABS-CBN’s flagship noontime program “It’s Showtime,” which has been airing on cable via Kapamilya Channel and online via Kapamilya Online Live.

Aside from the blocktime agreement with ABS-CBN — which will mark the return of some Kapamilya programs and movies on free TV — the revamped programming of A2Z will also include shows from Christian Broadcasting Network, Knowledge Channel, and Light TV.

“Zoe Channel 11 TV gets a new name, a new look, and a new journey serving God and the Filipino people. We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above,” Zoe Broadcasting Network chairman and president Sherwin Tugna said.

The new A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable.

Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. was founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva.