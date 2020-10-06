WATCH: A2Z teasers ahead of 10-10 debut

MANILA — (UPDATED) A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe Broadcasting Network, released teasers Tuesday announcing its October 10 debut.

“Malapit na makumpleto ang araw mo,” an initial teaser said as it flashed the letters of the alphabet from A to Z.

A2Z, a brand which indicates Zoe’s partnership with ABS-CBN, will be the new home of some Kapamilya programs on free television starting Saturday.

A second teaser showed the logo animation of A2Z, combining elements from ABS-CBN's and Zoe’s respective logos, notably the “A” and rings of the Kapamilya network; the “2” of ABS-CBN’s Channel 2; and the “Z,” ring, and gold font of Zoe.

Aside from the blocktime agreement with ABS-CBN, the revamped programming of A2Z will also include shows from Christian Broadcasting Network, Knowledge Channel, and Light TV.

“Zoe Channel 11 TV gets a new name, a new look, and a new journey serving God and the Filipino people. We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above,” Zoe Broadcasting Network chairman and president Sherwin Tugna said.

The new A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. was founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva.

