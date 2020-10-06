VIRAL: Michelle Madrigal reveals in old clip that she met husband though Tinder

MANILA – Actress Michelle Madrigal and her husband Troy Woolfolk made waves on social media recently after a video where they shared an interesting story about how they met resurfaced.

The resurfaced video is actually a clip from their vlog from a year ago, which was uploaded on their YouTube channel four months after they exchanged vows.

In the video, a netizen asked them how their paths crossed.

Madrigal initially told a “movie scenario” of how they met that goes: “Troy was running at the park with his dog and I basically started talking to him, asked about his dog. He stared a conversation and from there, he got my number and we went on a date.”

However, she was interrupted by Woolfolk who quipped: “Lies. All lies.”

Woolfolk said he actually met his now-wife through a dating app. “Tinder, swipe, swipe. She gave me the star. I was the star of the day,” he said.

Expounding on the story, Madrigal shared that they just got along well after finding each other on Tinder.

“We met through Tinder, a dating app. We started talking on a weekend, Sunday right? And then we met up on a Wednesday and then we went out again on Saturday with his friends. And then the rest is history,” she said.

Madrigal and Woolfolk exchanged wedding vows in an outdoor ceremony held in Austin, Texas in April last year.

She and Woolfolk got engaged in July 2017, two months after she announced that she was pregnant with their baby Anika.

Madrigal first rose to fame after joining the ABS-CBN reality competition "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. The last time she was seen on local television was in the afternoon series "Pasion de Amor."