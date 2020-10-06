Home  >  Entertainment

Sarah Lahbati holds advance birthday celebration with family in Quezon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 12:00 PM

MANILA -- Actress Sarah Lahbati, who is turning 27 on Friday, October 9, celebrated her birthday in advance. 

On Instagram, Lahbati shared photos and clips of her birthday party at a luxury resort in Quezon with her family and friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Early birthday celebration with this sweet bunch," Lahbati wrote in the caption.

Lahbabti was with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez, and their sons Zion and Kai.

Also present was Richard's twin brother, Raymond.

In his personal Instagram account, Richard posted photos from their special getaway.

In one of his posts, Richard said he is grateful to spend time with his family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was only last March when the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. They decided to push through with their wedding amid concerns about COVID-19.

Currently, Richard is busy working on of ABS-CBN's long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,"which airs weeknights after "TV Patrol" on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

