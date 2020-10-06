'Let's not condemn change,' Netizens abuzz over Janine Berdin's transformation

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Janine Berdine is taking over the internet after photos of her showing her new looks circulates online.

Using the hashtag #Janine Berdin, the singer from Cebu became one of the trending topics on Twitter Philippines on Tuesday.

Netizens praised the singer's new hairstyle and purple ash hair color, while some were asking if the the singer underwent cosmetic surgery to improve her overall look.

In an online interview with Kapamilya's Darla Sauler, Berdin said she is happy about the praise she has been getting for her transformation.

"I'm very flattered kasi ang gaganda ng compliments. Thank you guys I really appreciate it," Berdin said.

Asked to explain the change, Berdin said: "Siguro naging blooming po ako kasi hindi po ako natakot of change. I think that's what everyone should keep in mind na we shouldn't be afraid of change na puwede tayong mag-change. Na if there's something you don't like about yourself and that you are not happy about it then you can do something. Do something to make yourself happy. You only live once, hindi ba? Just do things that will make you happy."

"Kasi kapag hindi ka masaya sa sarili mo, magre-reflect. Kasi nakikita ko rin sa mga post ko rati mga videos ko parang nakikita ko rin kung gaano ako ka-self conscious. Now when I look at my photos now, when I look at all the videos I take, parang ang saya ko. Parang nakikita ko na ang saya ko na, parang ang saya ko na sarili ko," added Berdin, who turned 18 in January.

Berdin said that people must not be afraid of change.

"Let's not be afraid of change and let's not condemn change. Kung may gustong mag-change, ipa-change mo sila. Bahala sila basta masaya sila. So 'yun lang. Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm saying this," Berdin said.

Here are photos of Berdin's uploaded on Instagram by ML Salon And Spa.

Aside from doing digital contents, Berdin said she's now busy studying.



In 2018, Berdin was announced as the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Berdin also joined different searches and singing competitions.

She joined season 1 of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.

