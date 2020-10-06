A queen? Bea Alonzo names other showbiz royalties of her generation

MANILA – Actress Bea Alonzo has been dubbed as the movie queen of her generation but the actress said she does not consider herself worthy of such lofty title.

In a conversation with her friend, actor Enchong Dee, for his YouTube vlog, the latter asked Alonzo what she thinks is the biggest responsibility of being a queen.

Instead of acknowledging the title, Alonzo humbly mentioned her other contemporaries in the entertainment industry.

“Cliché as it may sound, I never considered myself a queen. In our generation, there are a lot of queens. There is Angel Locsin, there is Toni (Gonzaga), there is Marian (Rivera), Anne (Curtis), Sarah (Geronimo). I never considered myself as one,” she said.

Alonzo would rather call herself “as a soldier of the arts.”

Explaining what she thinks that entails, Alonzo said: “My social responsibility first is to get roles that will inspire people and to also do social work para din ma-inspire sila.”

“Siyempre I have to do something to give back especially to those who I have worked with for so many years. And also to create projects that would support the industry as well, not only monetarily but also in terms of arts, in terms of being proud of it and showing it to the world and letting everyone see what we are capable of,” she added.

For Alonzo, she does not want to think of herself as a showbiz royalty because “when you are not there anymore, you will be so disappointed.”

“'Yung term na 'yun, I would not say that about myself because ayaw kong tumambay 'yun sa utak ko,” she told Dee. “I just try to hold on to something that is real, like our friendship and my relationships.”

Watch Dee and Alonzo’s full conversation below.