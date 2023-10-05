What EXO member Chanyeol promised after PH fan meeting

EXO member Park Chanyeol. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — EXO member Park Chanyeol could not contain his emotions near the end of his solo fan meeting in the Philippines.

After watching a video made by his fans at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Chanyeol told his Filipino supporters that he wants to live a better life.

"I have so many things that I want to say. I have mixed emotions right now, very many emotions, but the biggest feeling that I have right now is that I want to live a better life from now (on). I am just an ordinary person like you, or am I not?" Chanyeol told his fans last Sunday, October 1.

"But while watching this video, you made me realize that my existence itself already gives you a lot of strength. So I have this determination that I cannot live without trying my best or trying harder," he added.

Chanyeol said the fan meeting in the Philippines reminded him of how much support he has all over the world.

"I could also say that the only reason, the only engine I have to be on the stage, to do any of these things that I’m doing, is because of you... To all the EXO-L that are here tonight, and all the EXO-L all around the world, our cherry, for all of you I will really do my best, I will really work harder to be your pride, because you guys are my pride," he said.

"It’s really my honest reflection of tonight. I really feel and I really know that wherever you are all around the world, you really support me a lot. And so I would really want to be this great person, great artist that could give you happiness and satisfaction. I’m really overjoyed tonight; I was really extremely happy tonight," he added.

"I think this is becoming longer, but I want to say one more thing: the video sketch that we watched right now, the summary of tonight, while watching the video I was able to see how I look like tonight and I really saw how happy I was and that’s all thanks to you guys. To the EXO-L and to everyone here tonight that made me really happy."

Chanyeol also shared how he had thought of staying in the Philippines: "I think I’ve already mentioned this before, even before this interview, my first foreign country to visit was the Philippines."

"When I was in middle school, during our vacation, I came to the Philippines for a short-term study program for English and so I have a lot of memories here and it really makes me feel comfortable whenever I come here to the Philippines."

