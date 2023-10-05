Photo from Sharon Cuneta's Facebook page

MANILA – Fans of the former couple and loveteam Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion in Cebu are in for a treat as the reunion show of the two showbiz veterans will have a stop in the Visayas.

On Thursday, Cuneta released the details of her upcoming show with former husband Concepcion at the NUSTAR Convention Center on November 17.

Fans will have to pay as much as P20,000 for VIP 1 which includes a reserved seat for the “Dear Heart” show, dinner, event memorabilia, exclusive VIP merchandise, and a photo opportunity.

VIP 2 tickets are worth P15,000 each includes a reserved seat, dinner, show memorabilia and VIP merchandise.

Meanwhile, VIP 3 tickets cost P10,000 which includes food and VIP merchandise.

The event will follow the October 27 grand concert at the Mall of Asia Arena and a private show on October 30 at the Okada Grand Ballroom.

In 2018, Concepcion and Cuneta thrilled millions of fans when they agreed to do a McDonald’s TV commercial, with the popular song, “Kumusta Ka” as the theme.

A year after, Concepcion and Cuneta guested in Gabay Guro’s tribute to the teachers also at the MOA Arena, where they did a duet of “Come What May."

Concepcion’s last full-length film with Cuneta was Laurice Guillen’s “Tayong Dalawa” (1992), shown more than three decades ago.

In 2009, he also appeared in the final scene of "BFF: Best Friends Forever,” Cuneta’s comedy starrer with Ai-Ai de las Alas.

