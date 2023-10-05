Original 'Tabing Ilong' stars send best wishes to musical's cast

MANILA – The stars who originally starred in the 1990s ABS-CBN series "Tabing Ilog" extended their best wishes to the cast of the upcoming theatrical revival of the show.

The show, which aired from 1999 to 2002, was headlined by some of the most famous names in the industry today such as John Lloyd Cruz, Kaye Abad, Patrick Garcia, Paula Peralejo, Paolo Contis, Desiree Del Valle, Baron Geisler, and Jodi Sta. Maria.

In pre-recorded clips played during the cast reveal of the stage musical on Wednesday, Contis, Garcia and Del Valle talked about how special the show is for them, and how they hope it would leave the same impact on the new stars.

“Congratulations sa lahat ng bumubuo ng ‘Tabing Ilog The Musical.’ Alam niyo sobrang lapit sa puso ko ng show na iyan. I am very proud of that show. Alam ko that you will do justice at alam ko na 'yung grupong nagbuo ng play na ito ay mga kaibigan ko at magagaling. Again, congratulations. I can’t wait to watch the play,” said Contis.

“Sa lahat ng bumubuo ng ‘Tabig Ilog The Musical,’ I wish you all good luck. I can’t wait to meet all of you guys and I can’t wait to watch the musical. God bless guys and I wish you massive success,” said Garcia.

“’Tabing Ilog’ holds a special place in my heart and I hope it does the same for you. I just want to wish you guys good luck. Enjoy the rush, the adrenaline from being on stage. Just have fun. This is definitely going to be an experience that you guys will never forget,” said Del Valle.

“I am so excited. I am sure excited din 'yung mga '90s kids na mapanood ito. Excited ako na maipakilala niyo ang walong characters ng ‘Tabing Ilog’ sa mga kabataan ngayon. I wish you all good luck and congratulations in advance,” said Abad.

Meanwhile, Geisler said he cannot wait to watch the musical, which will have its run at the PETA Theater in Quezon City from November 10 to December 17.

Directed by Phil Noble with a script penned by Eljay Deldoc and musical direction and songs by Vince de Jesus, the show promises to offer an engaging narrative that tugs at the heartstrings of audiences.