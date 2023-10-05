ABS-CBN Films takes center stage in Hollywood at the US premiere of “A Very Good Girl” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon.

ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Head of ABS-CBN Films Kriz Gazmen, and Head of TV Production Lauren Dyogi led the VIPs on the red carpet.

Speaking with ABS-CBN North America Bureau, Katigbak said that this has been the Kapamilya dream to bring Filipino films to the global stage.

ABS-CBN Pres & CEO Carlo Katigbak shares this has been the Kapamilya dream to bring Filipino films to the global stage pic.twitter.com/YlRgbzNNnW — TFC News (@TFCNewsNow) October 5, 2023

“It’s always been our dream to produce content for international audience. For many, many years, ABS-CBN has been known to create great content for the Filipino audience, Filipino market,” he said.

“But we are leveling up our talent, we are leveling up our skills. Hopefully this movie does well and proves to the rest of the world that the Filipino talent is as good as the best,” Katigbak added.

In addition to the ABS-CBN executives, "Rupaul’s Drag Race" alumnus Manila Luzon, Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock, and a number of Fililipino-American celebrities from film, TV, and theater came out to support the film's Hollywood premiere.

FilAm celebrities from film, TV, and theater have come out to support A Very Good Girl’s Hollywood premiere #AVeryGoodGirlHollywoodPremiere#AVeryGoodGirlInTheUS pic.twitter.com/rzBfeVHkvo — TFC News (@TFCNewsNow) October 5, 2023

.@bretmanrock walks down the red carpet as well pic.twitter.com/nYO7CaYRJb — TFC News (@TFCNewsNow) October 5, 2023

The stars have arrived! Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon are greeted by CEO Carlo Katigbak and COO Cory Vidanes ahead of their red carpet walk #AVeryGoodGirlHollywoodPremiere#AVeryGoodGirlInTheUS pic.twitter.com/SITdfYWi6C — TFC News (@TFCNewsNow) October 5, 2023

The official photo of the stars of A Very Good Girl on the red carpet #AVeryGoodGirlHollywoodPremiere#AVeryGoodGirlInTheUS pic.twitter.com/gleliBOMwR — TFC News (@TFCNewsNow) October 5, 2023

Kathryn and Dolly with ABS-CBN Executives on the red carpet #AVeryGoodGirlHollywoodPremiere#AVeryGoodGirlInTheUS pic.twitter.com/be1dZQ5Cib — TFC News (@TFCNewsNow) October 5, 2023

Aside from the US, the movie will also be shown in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Guam and Saipan, as well as Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Nigeria.

The movie also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC