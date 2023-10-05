Bingo (Donny Pangilinan) figured in an accident in a new clip of "Can't Buy Me Love" released by Star Creatives on October 4, 2023. Screenshot from Star Creatives' X account.

MANILA — Bingo (Donny Pangilinan) figures in an accident in a new clip from the upcoming series "Can't Buy Me Love" released by Star Creatives on Wednesday.

In the series directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Pangilinan's Bingo is a popular online seller juggling different jobs, while Belle Mariano's character Caroline hails from a traditional wealthy Chinese family.

In the latest 2-minute video, more scenes showing the family of Caroline were revealed, as well as the determination of Bingo to raise funds for his grandmother's medication.

Caroline even accuses Bingo of kidnapping but other scenes show the two developing feelings for each other.

Later on, an unidentified vehicle runs over Bingo which left viewers wondering what will happen next.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” marks the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

