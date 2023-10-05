K-pop superstar Sandara Park. Photo: Instagram/daraxxi

Sandara Park admitted she felt a bit regretful over leaving show business in the Philippines despite her success as a K-pop star.

The 38-year-old entertainer made the confession in a recent interview with TV host Luis Manzano, who asked Park if she regretted leaving her career in the Philippines to become an idol trainee in South Korea.

"That time [when I was a trainee], hindi kasi I was young and I had a dream to be a Korean star," Park said in the interview uploaded on Manzano's YouTube channel.

(That time, I did not regret it because I was young and I had a dream to be a Korean star.)

"Pero ngayon, parang I regret na umalis ako," she said with a chuckle.

(But now I kind of regret leaving.)

Park explained she was a bit regretful because she felt her peers in Philippine showbiz had earned more money than her.

"Kasi feeling ko mas mayaman kayo, sa totoo lang. Kasi sa Korea, 'di ba sa isang grupo, hati-hati kami ng payment with the company, with the members, so hindi kami ganoon kayaman," said Park.

(Because I feel like you guys are richer, to be honest. Because in Korea, in a group, we'd split the payment with the company, with the members, so we weren't that rich.)

Park rose to fame in the country as a contestant on ABS-CBN's talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career.

She eventually returned to South Korea and debuted there in 2009 as a member of 2NE1, which went on to become one of K-pop's most iconic and commercially successful girl groups before disbanding in 2016.

Park recently visited the Philippines for a guest appearance at Thai K-pop singer BamBam's concert at the Araneta Coliseum. The two belong to the same management company.

In the same interview, the "Festival" singer was also asked about her statement in a 1theK video earlier this year, in which she admitted to having no savings and investments.

"Kasi magastos ako sa fashion, clothes, shoes," Park told Manzano.

(Because I spent too much in fashion, clothes and shoes.)

She said she only realized her lack of savings after seeing friends from the Philippines, who managed to buy their own houses, buildings and cars.

"Pero wala akong interest sa mga house or lupa, sa cars. Ang interest ko lang sa fashion," she said.

(But I have no interest in house, land and cars. My only interest is fashion.)

Manzano also took the chance to ask Park about her love life, though the Korean star said she preferred to keep such matters private.

"Siyempre nagkaroon din ako ng boyfriend," she revealed. "Lahat tayo 'di ba, we can date, we can break up, pero kapag nalaman ng mga tao, they will talk about it forever."

(Of course I also had a boyfriend... all of us, we can date, we can break up but if people find out about it, they will talk about it forever.)

Comeback

Park said she was happy to be back on stage, having recently released her first album since 2NE1's disbandment.

"Iba pa rin 'yong happiness ko sa stage so parang ngayon pa lang ako nag-start ulit," said Park, who has focused on acting and hosting in recent years.

(The happiness I feel is different when I'm on stage so I've only been able to do that again now.)

Her new dream, she shared, was to go on a world tour to meet her fans.

"Hindi naman mga arena level [na tour]. Kahit maliit na venue, gusto ko mag-tour again kasi may mga fans pa rin ako all over the world," she said.

(I don't dream of doing arena-level tours. I'm content with small venues. I just want to tour again because I still have fans all over the world.)

Park, who remains open to taking on projects in the Philippines, added that she is "touched" that Filipinos still remember her even though she has long been inactive from local showbiz.

