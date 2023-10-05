Cinemalaya calls for entries for 2025 edition

Photo from Cinemalaya's Facebook page

MANILA – The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is already looking ahead of the 2025 edition as it calls for submissions for the full-length category until November.

Cinemalaya is accepting entries for the country’s biggest independent film festival until November 17 at 6 p.m.

For online submissions, interested parties must submit the concept paper of the project containing the premise(s) of the film, the genre, the tagline, the key characters, and their descriptions in Filipino or English.

It should also have a two-page synopsis/storyline of the film project; resume of the proponent/s; two recent photos of proponent/s; and a sample of the work directed by the proponent.

For offline submissions, participants should submit the duly accomplished 2025 Entry Form which can be downloaded from www.culturalcenter.gov.ph or www.cinemalaya.org; concept paper; and storyline, resume of the proponents and recent photos.

The sheets containing the concept paper must not bear the name of the proponent while full scripts will not be accepted.

Interested participants may submit a maximum of three entries. However, only one entry per proponent may be considered as a finalist.

Works already in principal photography or post-production phase before July 2024 are disqualified, except for documentaries.

Works that are attached to film and television productions, as well as those of local streaming platforms, are eligible for submission as long as said works are not commissioned projects but originated from the filmmaker as a proponent.

Commissioned works from commercial platforms are disqualified for consideration.

By February 2, 2024, the Cinemalaya Competition Committee will select 30 promising submissions, whose proponents will be invited to a pitching session for their respective projects.

The initial selection would be narrowed down to 20 entries, whose proponents will undergo the Cinemalaya Film Lab, a three-month-long film-laboratory mentorship program which brings together resource persons from different aspects of filmmaking, from scriptwriting, directing, cinematography, performance, editing, production design, sound, music, production management, and promotion strategies.

Since 2005, Cinemalaya has been committed to the development and promotion of Philippine independent film.

RELATED VIDEO